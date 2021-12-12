Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT Lowered to €41.00 at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

