Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.