Full Sail Capital LLC Has $14.68 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

