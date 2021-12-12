Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $134.47 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.