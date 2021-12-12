FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lowered by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

INBK opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

