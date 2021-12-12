Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IYF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

