GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $159.01 on Friday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.