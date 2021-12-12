Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

