Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

