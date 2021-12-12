Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.