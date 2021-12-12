Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.68 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

