GB Group (LON:GBG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.60) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.26) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded GB Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.26) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,019 ($13.51).

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 719 ($9.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 832.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 865.37. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.26. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($129,613.21).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.