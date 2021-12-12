GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Head to Head Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Great Elm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.64 $4.05 million ($0.54) -19.61 Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 4.03 -$31.96 million $0.08 42.88

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Great Elm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. Great Elm Capital has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 500.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44% Great Elm Capital 9.20% 7.54% 1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

