Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $130.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Gecina stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

