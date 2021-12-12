General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of General Mills worth $146,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

