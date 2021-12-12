Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Genpact comprises approximately 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Genpact worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.