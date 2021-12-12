Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.45

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 3724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

