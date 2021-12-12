Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 203,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

