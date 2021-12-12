Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 77.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $231,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.80. 2,280,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,111. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

