Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NYSE C opened at $60.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

