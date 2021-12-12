Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $151,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in DISH Network by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 45.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DISH Network by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

