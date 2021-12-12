Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,028 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 86,830 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

