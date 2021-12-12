Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2,611.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

