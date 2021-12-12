Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 898.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 950.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

