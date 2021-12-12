Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 38 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

