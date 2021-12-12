GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Sells $449,745.92 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GMS stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GMS by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

