GNY Price Hits $0.25 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. GNY has a market cap of $48.74 million and approximately $42,965.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007175 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

