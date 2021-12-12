Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 216,203 AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 216,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

