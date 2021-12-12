Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

