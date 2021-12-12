Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $199,000 Position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Resources were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 82.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 67.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.