Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 52,928 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 212,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

COCP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.