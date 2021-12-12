Golem (GLM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $505.86 million and $3.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

