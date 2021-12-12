Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $310.39

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.39 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.45). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.51), with a volume of 8,607 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 310.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The firm has a market cap of £44.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($210,847.37). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.44), for a total value of £49,580 ($65,747.25). Insiders have sold a total of 82,480 shares of company stock worth $26,886,880 in the last quarter.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

