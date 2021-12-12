Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

