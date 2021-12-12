Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Sells $36,885.75 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GHM opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

