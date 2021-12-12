Graham Screawn Acquires 149,722 Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn bought 149,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($389,146.16).

Graham Screawn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.36), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,479.70).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

UPGS opened at GBX 190 ($2.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.06. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The stock has a market cap of £169.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.