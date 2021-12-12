Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTBAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$23.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Bear Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $22.41 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

