Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Greenkraft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

