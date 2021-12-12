GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GreenSky by 56.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

