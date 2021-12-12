Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

