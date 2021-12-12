Guild Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 578.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 188,159 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.2116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.