Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.63 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

