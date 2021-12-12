Guild Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

