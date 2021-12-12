Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

