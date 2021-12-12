Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE:AL opened at $44.49 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.