Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

