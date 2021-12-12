Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.