Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $64.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

