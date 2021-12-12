HAPI Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $659,620.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $40.32 or 0.00082083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 531,929 coins and its circulating supply is 511,458 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

