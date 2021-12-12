HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post sales of $54.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.41 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

